A Maryville woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to stab someone outside Two Doors Down bar early Friday.
Terra Irene Wallace, 50, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:25 a.m. Sept. 4 and charged with aggravated assault. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. The time and date of the hearing could not be determined Friday.
An incident report states an officer responded at 1:50 a.m. to a disturbance involving a knife outside Two Doors Down, 118 E. Broadway Ave. in downtown Maryville.
When the officer arrived, several people pointed him to a woman they said had just pulled a knife on them. The woman was walking away.
The officer approached the woman and ordered her to drop items that were in her hands, and she did.
The officer then handcuffed her and, after she identified herself as Terra Wallace, read her Miranda rights to her.
Wallace told the officer she came to the bar to confront her ex-girlfriend over recent pictures posted on social media, the report states. A verbal argument then broke out between Wallace, her ex-girlfriend and the ex-girlfriend’s friends.
Wallace initially said she never had a knife, the report states, but then said she did have a knife and “pulled it out to intimidate” one of the ex-girlfriend’s friends. Wallace also allegedly said she had consumed a pint of vodka earlier that night.
One of the ex-girlfriend’s friends told the officer that Wallace waited on the group to come outside the bar after the argument. The friend, the one Wallace had allegedly threatened earlier, said Wallace, who was waiting around the corner of the building, then “pulled out a large knife, and began to lunge towards” her.
A member of the group pepper sprayed Wallace in defense of the other, the report states. The friend whom Wallace allegedly tried to attack told the officer she “felt in fear for her life.”
