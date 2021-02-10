A Maryville woman was taken into custody early Wednesday after allegedly fleeing an accident scene, urinating in public, resisting arrest and screaming so loud it alerted nearby citizens.
Shawnna Marie Blair, 30, Doc Norton Road, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:24 a.m. Feb. 10 and charged with driving under the influence, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, disorderly conduct, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and public indecency.
She was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer saw a GMC Yukon driving at high speed west on Harper Avenue at Cusick Street. The vehicle also didn’t have proper headlights and appeared to have been involved in an accident, the report states.
The officer briefly lost the vehicle before finding it in the parking lot in the 400 block of McGhee Street. The vehicle’s driver-side door was open, and the keys were in the ignition, but the vehicle was not running.
Blair, the vehicle’s driver, was squatting by the driver-side door with her pants pulled down, urinating, the report states. There was another woman in the vehicle’s passenger seat.
“Upon making contact with (Blair), I observed her to be unsteady (on) her feet, have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech,” the officer wrote in the report.
When the officer approached, Blair told the passenger to remove the keys from the ignition, then refused to answer any of the officer’s questions, the report states.
The passenger told the officer she and Blair had just come from downtown bars. The vehicle had red paint transfers, a damaged driver-side fender and headlight, wires hanging from it and a partially missing bumper. Blair was detained.
Meanwhile, another officer found a Ford pickup truck parked on College Street at East Broadway Avenue, apparently damaged from an accident. A piece of Blair’s vehicle was found there, and the officer previously had seen Blair leaving the area, the report states.
While officers investigated, Blair was “combative” and began resisting arrest, the report states.
“Mrs. Blair began screaming and yelling at the top of her lungs,” the reporting officer wrote. “(Her) screams were so loud that residents located in the area began coming out of their apartments.”
Blair continued to resist arrest, twisting and turning away from officers and kicking and thrashing her body, the report states. Officers put Blair on the ground and in leg restraints, then moved her to a police cruiser.
“Once placed in the back of the patrol unit, I observed Mrs. Blair attempting to kick the windows out,” the reporting officer wrote. “Once at the jail, Mrs. Blair continued to be combative and was subsequently restrained to a chair so that she did not hurt herself or others.
“While speaking with Mrs. Blair at the jail, she advised ... that this is what happens when a mother is trying to let loose.”
Field sobriety tests were not performed on Blair due to her combative behavior, and a search warrant for her blood wasn’t sought because officers feared for their safety as well as hers, the report states.
Blair told officers she had children, but refused to say where they were or if they were OK, even saying they “had been stolen,” the report states. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office checked Blair’s last-known address and found her children were safe and in the care of another adult.
