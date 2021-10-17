Officers arrested a Maryville woman Thursday afternoon after she allegedly assaulted her step father, attempted to choke him and bit another woman, a report states.
Christina Marie Eads, 24, Blue Sky Drive, was arrested by Maryville Police officers and charged with two counts of assault, one aggravated.
According to the report, once at Eads's residence, the officer saw a 37-year-old woman running from inside. She told the officer that Eads had bitten her and was fighting a 47-year-old man inside.
The 47-year-old man was identified as Eads's stepfather, the report states.
The officer attempted to open the door to the residence, but it was locked, so he aggressively knocked and took a step back, the report states. It adds that Eads's stepfather opened the door with blood running down his face and a welt on his forehead.
Reports from the three people involved indicated that Eads and her step father were in a verbal argument when she started hitting him in the face. The report adds that Eads grabbed his hair and forcefully pushed his head onto the floor.
Eads also used her hands and arms to strangle her step father at one point, the report states, prohibiting him from being able to breath.
According to the report, the other woman there heard the commotion, went into the residence and tried separating the two. When she did, Eads bit her on the forearm, it adds.
The officer reported observing injuries consistent with what he was told. He determined Eads was the primary aggressor and detained her.
She is being held on a $13,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
