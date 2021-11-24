Deputies arrested a Maryville woman early Tuesday after finding meth shards spread along the floorboard below her driver’s seat, a report alleges.
Vicki Mae Hill, 32, Thornhill Drive, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with possession of meth and tampering with evidence.
A deputy pulled her vehicle over after noticing one of the taillights was cracked. He discovered that the car belonged to someone currently detained at the Blount County Justice Center.
The report states that when the deputy asked for the IDs of everyone in the car, he saw Hill “fumble around” on the floorboard below her.
The IDs of Hill and a passenger showed they both had warrants for violation of probation. Hill had been convicted of forgery and the passenger of meth possession.
They both were handcuffed and detained before the deputy called for a K-9 unit, which gave a positive alert for drugs in the vehicle.
A hand search allegedly revealed crystal shards and a powdery white trail below where Hill was sitting in the car stated the report, which added that it appeared Hill had emptied the meth on the floor and spread it with her shoe.
The other arrested passenger — David J. Palmer, 35, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville — was arrested and claimed possession of the paraphernalia: two scales, a pipe, syringes and a grinder with a small amount of marijuana inside.
Hill is being held on a $7,500 bond pending her court hearing.
