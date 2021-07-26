A Maryville woman is in custody following a 22-year-old man’s apparent overdose death, this during a year when overdose numbers are skyrocketing, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Sara Elizabeth Chandra, 35, North Old Grey Ridge Road, Maryville, was charged with possession of marijuana for resale, BCSO announced in a press release Monday.
More charges for Chandra are pending, the release stated.
Law enforcement arrested her after the man’s death early Monday and after conducting a search warrant at an apartment on Tallent Way.
Deputies arrived there about 2:30 a.m., responding to a report of a possible overdose.
They found the 22-year-old male unresponsive in the bathroom, began CPR and then administered two doses of Narcan in an attempt to revive him, but were unsuccessful.
An AMR ambulance arrived and confirmed that the man was dead.
Deputies then spoke with Chandra, according to the release.
She told deputies the man arrived at the apartment Sunday evening and they used cocaine and alcohol together before he became unresponsive.
Law enforcement found numerous drugs in plain view inside the Tallent Way apartment, so they contacted the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force.
Investigators then executed a search warrant on the residence and seized 3 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of cocaine, 0.5 grams of heroin, 10 grams of psilocybin magic mushrooms, 1.2 pounds of marijuana/THC wax, numerous prescription narcotics, three firearms and approximately $3,200 cash.
Authorities sent the 22-year-old man’s body to Knox County Regional Forensics Center. An autopsy will be conducted this week, according to the release.
Law enforcement arrested Chandra and took out warrants for Carlos Perez, 25, who lives at the Tallent Way apartment.
Deputies also contacted the state Department of Children’s Services regarding a 2-year-old boy who was in the apartment during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.
Chandra is being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
From Jan. 1 through July 18, local law enforcement, including BCSO and the Maryville and Alcoa police departments, have responded to 213 individuals who overdosed and 35 overdose deaths.
BCSO Public Information Office Marian O’Briant, in messages to The Daily Times, noted all agencies responded to 176 overdoses in 2019 and 239 overdoses in 2020.
