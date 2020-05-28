Blount County deputies and investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force arrested a 23-year-old Maryville woman after allegedly finding a large amount of ecstasy pills in her car following a collision.
Bethany Autumn Hatcher, 23, Impalla Way, Maryville, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. May 26 and charged with DUI and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy) for resale.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a possible DUI and motor vehicle crash on Lanier Crossroads, according to a Wednesday press release from BCSO. Hatcher, the driver, appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, the report states.
Hatcher told deputies a dog had run out in front of her, causing her to swerve off the roadway. American Medical Response crews evaluated Hatcher, but she declined medical treatment.
While deputies were searching Hatcher’s vehicle, they found 145 ecstasy pills in clear baggies, the release states. Investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force seized the pills, which will be tested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force includes deputies and officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Maryville Police and Alcoa Police departments.
Ecstasy tablets sell anywhere from $20 and $30 per tablet on the black market, and the street value of the seized ecstasy is between $2,900 and $4,350, the release states. Narcotics officers are continuing their investigation.
Hatcher was being held on bonds totaling $37,000 pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. June 1 and at 9 a.m. June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.