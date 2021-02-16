A Maryville woman is in Blount County jail after law enforcement said she was in possession of multiple drugs while there was also an active warrant for her.
Shala Lachelle Martin, 37, Jericho Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:58 p.m. Feb. 15 and charged with possessing Schedule I, II and V drugs, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and violation of community corrections conditions.
She was being held on bonds totaling $16,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 17 on the drug-related charges and without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 22 on the charge of violating community corrections conditions. The hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy pulled a vehicle over at the intersection of William Blount Drive and West Lamar Alexander Parkway because it was improperly displaying registration. Martin and a 57-year-old man were in the vehicle.
Martin was hesitant to provide her identification, the report states, but gave the deputy her name after speaking to him for several minutes. Through a search, the deputy found there was an active warrant for Martin on a violation of community corrections charge.
The deputy had Martin and the man step out of the vehicle, and handcuffed Martin. The man gave permission for a vehicle search.
In the vehicle, deputies found a small bag containing three orange capsules believed to be gabapentin, a small glass pipe “commonly used for the ingestion of narcotics” and a small baggie containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Martin allegedly told deputies the pipe was for narcotic use and identified the gabapentin. Deputies released the man with a warning and took Martin to Blount County jail.
“While en route to the jail, Ms. Martin was asked approximately five times if she was in possession of any illegal narcotics on her person,” the report states. “Ms. Martin is recorded ... in car camera and body camera stating ‘no.’”
At the jail, a female deputy began a pat-down search of Martin, during which Martin was asked four times if she was in possession of any illegal narcotics and she allegedly replied, “No.” While searching her, deputies found another orange pill resembling the others, the report states.
A “more thorough” search of Martin by female deputies revealed a small rock believed to be methamphetamine, plus four small pieces of a brown gravel-like substance believed to be heroin. Martin allegedly admitted the substances were meth and heroin, a report states.
