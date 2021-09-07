Agents for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged a Maryville woman after their investigations found she allegedly falsely reported sexual assault, a TBI press release stated.
Cristy Lynn Wallace, 38, has been in custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction. In Jefferson County on April 24 she was transported from the Grainger County Jail to Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
The release said that she provided a false name at the hospital and reported a Grainger County Sheriff's deputy sexually assaulted her when she was arrested for a charge that was not disclosed.
TBI was investigating her report and agents determined the incident did not occur, according to the release.
It added that Tuesday, Sept. 7, Wallace was informed of her new charges: false report and identity theft.
