Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Katie Lyn Myers, of John Noah Myers Road, Maryville, early Monday, May 23, charging her with evading arrest and multiple drug-related offenses.
Deputies report that at about 12:30 a.m. March 23, they observed a motorist in a silver sedan make three turns from Old Piney Road in quick succession. The final turn put the motorist in a residential driveway, and police say they became suspicious that the driver of the vehicle might have been attempting to avoid police. In their report, they write that they were concerned for the safety of the residence’s inhabitants.
As such, police pulled into the driveway behind the motorist and attempted to speak with the driver. As the deputies exited their vehicle, however, they observed a woman run from the passenger’s seat of the sedan and head towards a wooded area near the house. The motorist, who had remained in his vehicle, identified the woman as Myers, 27.
Deputies proceeded to set a perimeter for Myers and requested a K9 to help track her. The initial search for Myers was unsuccessful, and police speculate that she had gone past the perimeter before it was set.
After searching the sedan, deputies note that they found several items bearing Myers’ name, as well as two spoons and pipes containing suspected narcotics residue.
Two months later, deputies caught up with Myers and served warrants for her arrest on charges of delivery of a Schedule II substance, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The delivery charge stems from an investigation by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force.
Myers was booked into Blount County jail, where she is being held on bonds totaling $38,500. She faces a 1:30 p.m. June 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.