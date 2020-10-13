A Maryville woman was taken into custody early Tuesday and charged with multiple drug violations.
Heather Leann Fraze, 37, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:09 a.m. Oct. 13 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs. She was being held on bonds totaling $75,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Oct. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy saw a small sedan drive by with a cracked right tail light emitting a “glaring” white light at the intersection of Baumgardner and Mint Roads at approximately 10:47 p.m. Oct. 12.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the sedan at the intersection of Mint Road and Mint Meadows Drive. The driver, Fraze, was sobbing and appeared to be distraught, the report states.
Fraze said she had just broken up with her boyfriend, but the officer found that odd, as she didn’t appear so distraught when she initially drove by, the report states. When asked if there were any illegal items in the vehicle, Fraze allegedly said no.
A check of Fraze’s information revealed that she was recently charged with a drug offense, and the officer had her move from the sedan to the front of the patrol vehicle. After Fraze said she had cigarettes in her hoodie pocket, she gave them to the officer.
Inside the pack of cigarettes was a baggie containing a white, crystal-like substance and a brown, hardened, rock-like substance. Fraze allegedly confirmed the white substance was methamphetamine and the brown substance was heroin. The methamphetamine weighed 3.741 grams, and the heroin weighed 1.216 grams.
A search of Fraze’s vehicle revealed 10 pills of various colors in a small glass jar, 49 grams of suspected marijuana, several blue/clear baggies, a digital scale, rolling papers and a paper document which seemed to be a sales ledger, the report states. The ledger included what appeared to be records of prior drug sales, with both currency amounts and drugs together on the list.
When asked what the colored pills were, Fraze allegedly said they were ecstasy/MDMA.
Fraze was taken to Blount County jail. There, the report states, she saw her boyfriend, they kept saying “I love you,” to each other and she wanted to go over to him.
“It did not appear to me as if they had just gone through a breakup that would leave Ms. Fraze sobbing as she was on the scene of the stop,” the officer wrote in the report.
