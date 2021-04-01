A Maryville woman died in a car accident at Sevierville Road late Wednesday, and a man was hospitalized, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Angela Rudd Lowe, 43, Villa Court, was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong announced in a Facebook post. She was a passenger in the vehicle; the driver, Jason Harding Lowe, 48, Villa Court, was receiving treatment Thursday at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
A deputy at approximately 9:15 p.m. discovered the crashed vehicle near the 4300 block of Sevierville Road. BCSO Traffic Safety Unit deputies and American Medical Response personnel responded.
The vehicle, a 2008 Honda Odyssey, was traveling south on Sevierville Road when it ran off the right side of the road, crossed over a driveway and eventually struck a tree. Jason Lowe was wearing a seatbelt, but Angela Lowe was not, the BCSO said; the vehicle’s airbags did deploy.
