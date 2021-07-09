A Maryville woman was booked into the Blount County jail after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her vehicle and she allegedly performed poorly on sobriety tests.
Tara Cody Miller, 37, Garland Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:20 p.m. July 8 and charged with driving under the influence, possessing Schedule II (methamphetamine) and Schedule III (Suboxone) substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of violation of probation on prior charges, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.
She was being held on bonds totaling $19,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court, O’Briant said in an email.
An incident report states a deputy saw a Honda Civic, driven by Miller, traveling on West Broadway Avenue. Knowing there were active warrants for Miller’s arrest, the deputy made “casual contact” with her after she pulled off onto the road’s shoulder, slightly into a gravel parking lot.
The deputy confirmed two active warrants for Miller’s arrest; she stepped out of the vehicle and was smoking a cigarette when she was informed of the warrants, the report states.
Miller was detained and allegedly told deputies she takes Suboxone, but hadn’t that day, before changing her story and saying she “shot up” half of her Suboxone strips 20 minutes prior to being confronted by law enforcement, a report states.
Deputies found 7 grams of methamphetamine in Miller’s belongings in the vehicle, plus a scale, several cut-up straws with residue in them and multiple spoons and baggies, the report states.
