Making sure women are happy, healthy and safe was Kayleigh Dailey’s goal when she decided to establish The Dailey Life Center — a support group for victims of domestic violence.
The mantra “happy, healthy, safe” came from Dailey’s personal experience with domestic violence. Dailey was in an abusive relationship for three years. When she left her abuser, she focused her attention on those words.
“I was focusing on being happy, healthy and safe,” she said. “Because I knew if I couldn’t be those things, my children couldn’t be those things, and there was no way I could let anyone into my life.”
Dailey started thinking about founding an organization for domestic violence victims in October 2019.
“I had already been thinking about it,” she said. “But I thought ‘What can I do? What can I offer other women who have been there?’”
These thoughts came to fruition in January when she teamed up with the Blount County Public Library to organize The Dailey Life Center’s first support group meeting.
The meeting, which will take place at the library on March 12, will feature speakers — both victims sharing their personal stories and certified counselors. At the end of the meeting, women will have the opportunity to share their experiences of domestic assault.
Organizing the support group stemmed from Dailey’s desire to have had someone to go through the post-abuse motions with.
“My role is just to hold their hands through anything they need,” she said.
After she left her abuser, Dailey experienced the turmoil of going through the legal system and establishing a life with only herself and her children.
“Walking into the courtroom was difficult, walking in to sign up for food stamps was difficult,” she said. “All these things I was doing by myself. I thought ‘If I just had someone here to show me it was going to be okay.’”
Dailey said that had she had someone with her who had gone through what she was going through, she would have felt more comfortable.
“I just started thinking about what I wanted during that time when I was trying to get out,” Dailey said. “What would have been beneficial to me.”
Now, the mother of three wants to be that person for other women experiencing the confusing time post-abuse.
The support group, she said, is just the beginning. Dailey is currently in contact with lawyers about officially establishing The Dailey Life Center as a nonprofit. By the end of the year, she hopes to have a physical location for the organization.
But for Dailey, it all starts with being happy, healthy and safe.
“If you can just focus on these three things, then your world will just open up.”
All women are welcome to attend the first support group meeting from 6-8 p.m. March 12 at the Blount County Public Library.
