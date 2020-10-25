A Maryville woman has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the owner of a local convenience store and others for the alleged wrongful death of her husband, who tripped and fell, striking his head.
Gloria J. Faulkner is suing Maheshkumar Patel, whom the complaint states owns Friendsville Market, 108 Endsley Quarry Lane, as well as DEV 2003 Inc., RITU Inc., JSN 1 Inc., Woodsmith LLC, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Company LP, MPC Investment LLC; Marathon Petroleum Company LLC, and Marathon Petroleum Logistics Services LLC.
The Daily Times tried to reach Maheskumar Patel, but an employee at Friendsville Market said by phone that she did not know him and that the store is currently owned by Roy Patel.
Faulkner’s lawsuit, filed Oct. 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court, alleges negligence and wrongful death regarding her late husband, John D. Faulkner, who passed away Nov. 9, 2019.
The complaint states Faulkner died after sustaining “catastrophic head and brain injuries” after falling over PVC pipes and striking his head on a concrete floor at Friendsville Market on Nov. 1, 2019. His death on Nov. 9 was “due to the severe brain injuries received as a result of the fall,” the complaint states.
The pipes Faulkner tripped over were lying on the white-and-black tiled floor due to what the complaint states was negligence by the defendants.
“On November 1, 2019, the Defendants had obligations and a duty pursuant to the branding agreement and under common law,” the complaint states, “to keep the retail outlet/convenience store free from dangerous conditions, traps, pitfalls that would harm or cause a customer to fall and cause injury.”
According to the complaint, the defendants “caused said PVC pipes to be placed on the floor without any type of wrapping, restraints, holding devices to keep the white PVC pipes from rolling around the floor and presenting a dangerous condition to its customers and specifically, to the deceased, John Faulkner.”
The complaint also alleges that DEV, RITU, JSN and Woodsmith are the alter-egos of Patel, and are corporations in name only. Patel used them to “perpetrate fraud or injustice,” the complaint states.
John Faulkner died after enduring pain and suffering and incurring medical expenses because of the fall, the complaint states, and his death caused Gloria Faulkner to lose his “love, affection, companionship, and society.”
Along with the non-exceedable sum of $5 million, court costs and other entitled equity, the lawsuit requests a 12-person jury to hear the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.