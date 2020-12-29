A Maryville woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly drove a vehicle containing a 6-year-old child while under the influence.
Cody Ann Catterton, 26, Blockhouse Road, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:46 a.m. Dec. 29 and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving by an intoxicant, abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child 8 years old or younger, and simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. She was being held on bonds totaling $27,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing today, Dec. 30, in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer in the early-morning hours on Tuesday saw a black Pontiac sedan, driven by Catterton and containing a 6-year-old passenger, run a red light at the intersection of Montvale Road and Montvale Station Road in Maryville.
While doing so, the vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection for a short time before driving through the intersection while the light was still red, an incident report states. The officer followed the vehicle and saw it was in the wrong lane and driving in the oncoming travel lane.
After the officer turned on his emergency lights, the vehicle initially didn’t react, then stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection of Montvale Station Road and Karrow Street before continuing to drive again and finally stopping on Lennox Circle, the report states.
When the officer approached the vehicle, Catterton at first appeared not to notice him standing there, but when he knocked on the window, she opened the door and began to get out.
The officer noticed a bottle of vodka sitting on the vehicle’s drivers-side floorboard, as well as the odor of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle and the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from Catterton, though the alcohol smell “was difficult to detect due to the odor of marijuana and her perfume,” the report states.
When the officer asked Catterton what she was doing, she didn’t respond, then stumbled into him. The officer helped Catterton, who had bloodshot and watery eyes, walk to his vehicle so she could lean on it.
The officer detained Catterton; while being asked what substances she had taken, she didn’t respond, only shaking her head and moaning, the report states. In the vehicle, the officer found two empty bottles of Platinum 7X Vodka, plus a small amount of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
The child was released to the Department of Children’s Services at the Maryville Police Department.
“Multiple attempts were made to make contact with different family members of the juvenile; however, officers were unable to make contact with anyone to take custody of the child,” the report states.
Catterton was taken to Blount County jail, where she was finally able to speak, albeit with very slow, slurred speech, the report states. Her blood was drawn at Blount Memorial Hospital; she was still unable to walk and had to be transported to the lab room by a wheelchair.
Catterton then was taken back to jail. The arresting officer later discovered Catterton had two other pending charges for DUI, the report states.
