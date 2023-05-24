A small park on the eastern outskirts of the city of Maryville has been closed for about a week while improvements are underway and expected to last through the summer.
Near East Lamar Alexander Parkway and off Amerine Road, Amerine Park had two infields, a large grassy field, a basketball court and a small play structure before crews stripped the property.
Once construction is finished, the park will have a new play structure, a resurfaced basketball court with new goals, an expanded parking lot and a trail that wraps around the entire park.
As one of the last city parks in need of an upgrade, Maryville budgeted $375,000 in the current fiscal year for improvements. Similar to other under-projected construction costs, Director of Engineering and Public Works Brian Boone said the contract signed in under $506,000.
The same crew who is resurfacing tennis and pickle ball courts in Alcoa, Weston Paving Company, is working on Amerine Park.
Boone expects park improvements to be complete before the end of the summer and start of school. According to the contract, the project should be complete within 120 days of its start date.
Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation is also allocating approximately $37,000 of their funding from Maryville to replace the play structure at Amerine. The Parks & Rec commission signed off on ordering the new structure Friday, May 19, from Cunningham Recreation.
Executive Director Joe Huff said he expects six to eight weeks for delivery and installation. The new playground includes slides, climbing structures and a swing set.
Huff said Amerine Park was created in the 1970s and was outdated. The playground had a metal slide — a material no longer used.
The new one has rubber overtop platforms and durable powder coating. It will be installed in the same place as the old structure. With the city’s investment into the park, Huff said the older playground would have stood out surrounded by new upgrades.
Although parking wasn’t an issue for the average park-goer, Huff said spots were hard to find when two sports teams practiced on Amerine’s fields. Little League, football and soccer teams practice there.
The park may also pull more visitors if plans for a neighborhood with 150 family-oriented townhomes finish on the property directly to the south of Amerine.
Beyond Amerine
Huff and Boone said the city’s planned renovations for Amerine are similar to the work recently completed at Sandy Springs Park.
Maryville has been prioritizing improvements to parks and other city-owned properties in recent years. With Sandy Springs finished and Amerine on the way to be completed, Everett Park near Coulter Grove Intermediate School is next on the list.
Public Services Director Angie Luckie said during a budget workshop at the beginning of May that Everett will be the city’s last park upgrade for now. The budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year includes $220,000 for Everett ballfields and $50,000 for other improvements to the park.
In a glimpse of budget projections for the following five years, another $400,000 is estimated to finish Everett Park improvements. For the last two years in the projection, another $855,000 is included to install a new pavilion.
