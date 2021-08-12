Maryville resident Ashley Bearden, human resources coordinator at The Trust Company of Tennessee, has earned certified professional status from the Society for Human Resource Management, according to a news release from the firm.
Bearden has been with The Trust Company of Tennessee since 2019.
She earned an associate of science degree at Pellissippi State Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration in human resources from the University of Tennessee.
