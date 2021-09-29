Beltone South has hired a new hearing specialist for its Maryville office at 803 W. Alexander Parkway.
Zachary Allen is renewing the office to full-time office hours and full staffing.
“We are very excited to expand our services in Maryville. Zach Allen comes to us with a wealth of experience and expertise. He is one of the few board-certified hearing specialists in the country and a native of Tennessee," Beltone South CEO Perry Ebel said in a press release Wednesday.
The Maryville office is now open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Beltone is celebrating its 81st anniversary serving the hearing-impaired community and offers free hearing testing and hearing aid cleanings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.