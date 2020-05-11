Halfway through a letter addressing Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor and the City Council, City Manager Greg McClain ended one paragraph, “Only time will tell.”
City leaders are wary about the future, knowing COVID-19 will not only affect social interactions but financial plans, not just for the 2021 fiscal year, but potentially some years to come.
Despite this uncertainty, Maryville’s May 8 budget retreat revealed a future not significantly altered by the pandemic.
Though McClain started the meeting by reading his three-page letter and announcing that — between property taxes, sales taxes and interest revenue — the city was looking at around $1.5 million in losses, he said in an interview after the meeting, adding that Maryville has some padding to work with.
“It’s been a lot of hard work by this staff and council over the last, really, 10 years to put ourselves in a really good financial place,” McClain explained. “There’s a very sound foundation here.”
He said the makeup of the community is a vital part of why Maryville may not see as much of a dramatic fiscal swing as other places.
“Not to say we’re not going to be injured,” McClain said. “We are going to be injured from a tax perspective.”
Added Finance Manager Mike Swift: “We just don’t have particularly the entertainment businesses. Almost all of that requires crowds, and those are the (cities) that are getting killed.”
With its many grocery, home improvement and department stores, Maryville might be able to ward off some of the more extreme losses facing cities like Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Swift pointed out.
But the future is still uncertain and Maryville is committing to cut some capital projects to balance things out.
Even though it is still in the fiscal 2021 budget, McClain said $960,000 for a firing range and related equipment could be moved to fiscal 2022 if necessary. “If we get through half of the year and say, ‘We’re in good shape,’ we’ll spend it,” Swift said.
There are 11 capital projects slated for 2021, according to preliminary budget notes, at a cost of more than $2.8 million combined. These include greenway trail projects, a technology conversion and a police and fireman statue to be built at the Municipal Building.
One saving grace for the city is the $674,223 COVID-19 relief grant it is set to receive from the state. That makes up for a large portion of losses and Swift confirmed the city would use it on two projects: the replacement of Big Springs Road bridge and the widening of Crest Road, set to cost $825,000 together.
Regardless of the rearranging the city may have to do, the forecast is that general fund revenues will exceed expenditures in fiscal 2021.
Meanwhile, Maryville is not turning away from generosity throughout the coming year, despite fiscal changes. The budget retreat kicked off with a presentation from Community Action Agency Executive Director Tammye Pirie, who thanked the city for donating more than $13,000 recently. She encouraged officials to continue to partner with the organization, whose staff and volunteer numbers have dwindled during the pandemic.
“We’re blessed with a pretty generous community,” Swift said.
Council members are set to vote on the new budget June 2 and June 18 but leaders said in notes and during the meeting that figures were subject to change.
But Swift said it’s only three weeks until the first vote is in, so the financial department feels confident about the presented numbers.
The impact of the virus may not be fully understood until near the end of summer, Swift and McClain agreed.
