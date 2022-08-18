A career spanning one year shy of four decades with the city of Maryville was recognized with a first ever Assistant City Manager of the Year Award from the Tennessee City Management Association.
Before joining Maryville in 1983, Roger Campbell served in the U.S. Air Force and then the U.S. Air National Guard from 1971 to 1977, a release from TCMA states. During that time, he earned a master’s degree in city management.
Born in Virginia, Campbell earned his first degree and master’s degree from Tennessee universities, then worked for the cities of Kingsport and Knoxville. As assistant to the chief operating officer for Knoxville, he was involved with the planning for the 1982 World’s Fair.
After a brief detour working in Texas, Campbell came back to Tennessee and started his ongoing 39-year career with the city of Maryville. He has overseen the restructuring of the city’s human resources department, the use of federal funding for infrastructure improvements and task forces for some of the biggest events that have happened in the city, according to a press release announcing the award.
“I have enjoyed coming to work every day,” Campbell said, adding that of all the cities he has worked in and is familiar with, Maryville is the best place to work in the state.
On his own time, Campbell assembled a regional alliance with representatives from 11 other cities to keep state and local officials informed, as well as to address state legislation that could have negative impact on municipalities.
He is a member of the International City Management Association and TCMA, where he has served in different leadership roles within both organizations.
Campbell said it was an honor to receive the award from people who he has known for a long time.
“I felt like it was my colleagues making that award to me,” Campbell said.
He and City Manager Greg McClain attended the award ceremony in Gatlinburg on Tuesday.
In 2019, Campbell was recognized by the Tennessee House of Representatives for his service in local government. He has also received the Blount County Executive of the Year Award from the Blount County Chamber of Commerce and a 45-year service award from TCMA.
