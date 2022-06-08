The potential owners of the first food truck park in the city of Maryville are halfway through purchasing land and starting development.
Gene and Shelly Watson have a pending land sale agreement with the city of Maryville to buy 1.53 acres off Robert C. Jackson Drive. The sale is contingent on whether it will be rezoned from industrial to commercial use.
No design plans have been presented yet. The Watson’s are wading through meetings of three different governmental bodies who review and approve zoning and land use designation changes.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Maryville City Council approved the changes on first reading. If approved on second reading by council, the Board of Zoning appeals will also need to approve the change.
First, the Maryville Planning Commission in May unanimously recommended to council — with Dan Monat abstaining from the vote — the zoning and land use changes.
“I think it’s a great concept,” council member and commission member Fred Metz during the May meeting, “and it looks like you got a good location out there for when that develops with more commercial and industrial (buildings).”
City administration have expressed a vision for commercial frontage along Robert C. Jackson Drive in the industrial area known as Laurel Branch Park.
Last year, council approved changes to ordinances that affected the relationship between food truck parks to other commercial businesses. According to reporting from The Daily Times, council debates centered on restaurant proximity and involvement in deciding locations of food truck parks.
Ultimately, council omitted language that restricted distance to restaurants and allowed restaurant owners to dictate location, which councilmembers said would allow a competitor to control competition.
“We worked on that ordinance for a year trying to get this thing just right, so you’ll be a test puppy, I suppose,” Metz said in May. “I hope it goes smoothly.”
Metz reiterated to the Watsons during Tuesday’s council meeting the difficulty of reshaping the food truck ordinance in 2021.
“It was a labor of love,” Mayor Andy White added, followed by laughter from White, council members and the crowd.
Future of Laurel Branch Park
Off the Robert C. Jackson Drive extension between U.S. Highway 321 and Morganton Road, the 1.53 acres pending sale is in the middle of Laurel Branch Park — initially planned as a large industrial center for the city of Maryville.
The extension and nearby commercial developments on Morganton and U.S. 321 encouraged city staff and officials to approve commercial development fronting Robert C. Jackson, like the food truck park.
The 1.53 acres is a slice of a larger parcel owned by Maryville totaling 23.74 acres. The city also owns three other sections of property in Laurel Branch Park that totals 110.56 acres.
Infrastructure improvements in the area are scheduled to be finished this summer, which is an effort by the city to make the land more attractive to buyers. Several of the properties have already sold.
The third Amazon warehouse in Blount County will be built across the street from the food truck park, sitting on 45.10 acres of land that sold for $6.5 million in August 2021.
Land in Laurel Branch Park owned by Maryville has acres of frontage along Robert C. Jackson. If commercial zoning to allow the food truck park is approved, other commercial businesses could fall in line along the drive extension.
