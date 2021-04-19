The city of Maryville continues to fine tune land on either side of the Robert C. Jackson Drive Extension, a process that may soon cost more than $3 million, a city official said.
City Manager Greg McClain told council members during their April work session that ongoing improvements at Laurel Branch Park will be expensive, but the city will price the land accordingly by increasing them from initial amounts.
“When we do this work, the price point on that property will go back up to recoup what we’re putting in,” McClain explained, adding, “And people will pay it. Time is more important to them than money.”
That doesn’t mean it will be able to recoup every penny of spending, but the city is prioritizing ease of access for developers and expects people to pay well for that.
As it is today, there are “some real challenges” on the property, McClain told council members, mainly regarding the slope of property in the southwestern corner. The cost for developers might drive them away from buying, McClain said, indicating people want something that’s “ready to go,” rather than something that may cost hundreds of thousands to fix before anything can be built.
City officials already have approved spending of more than half a million in capital project funds for area improvements, including utilities and road improvements.
During their April 6 meeting, council greenlighted $100,000 for a road connecting Big Springs Road and West Lamar Alexander Parkway.
In March it approved $400,000 for infrastructure design and sanitary sewer construction.
The work that lies ahead, according to McClain, is grading — a lot of grading. That, and the city wants to build more roads and utilities in the area.
Three entities already have committed to purchasing Laurel Branch Park property: Downey Oil Company, Seefried Industrial Properties and Darrell and Rebecca Dillard — who own Maryville Rental Center.
Property records show the city sold land to the Dillards for $454,250 and to Charles Carruthers and Charles Carruthers Jr. with Downey Oil Company for $670,000.
McClain said during the April 16 work session sale documents from Seefried Industrial Properties have yet to be finalized.
According to council documents, there are 79 acres of city-owned land at Laurel Branch Park. Since Seefried committed to buying more than 44 acres there, a majority is already spoken for.
There also may be a greenway planned for the area, but McClain said it’s “down the road” and designs for it aren’t part of the current vision for the area.
Laurel Branch Park also contains tens of acres of wetlands the city has to manage and maintain and which cannot be part of any development.
Though McClain noted the city wants to turn these improvement projects around quickly, he told The Daily Times in an interview Monday that council probably will have to wait until June to see a request for spending because staff is still in the early stages of design and planning.
He added the city hopes to finish grading before November, but utilities and roads are top priorities right now.
