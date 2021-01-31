Where Coulter Grove Intermediate School had an unused science lab in December, now there are vibrant colors, sleeping mats and mini chairs where toddlers play and learn.
For teachers, the new day care center, Maryville’s Little Nest, is a little piece of heaven, Principal Ramona Best said.
“Those little babies are day makers,” Best said. “I have this philosophy that if everybody could hold a baby or play with a baby five to 10 minutes per day, our entire world would be a better place.”
She had been proposing a day care center to help Maryville City Schools employees with their children for years. The pandemic pushed that idea forward when more teachers needed a place to take their kids.
Employees from multiple schools across the city district are using the new day care for a charge comparable to other centers in the area.
Waitlists can make day cares difficult to get into. Having one strictly for school employees ensures a place for their child during the day, and follows the district schedule.
“We value our teachers, and this is another way we can support them, so they can support the kids of our community,” Best said.
The staff sends photos, daily updates and weekly newsletters that review academics to each family.
Director Patricia Jones has stressed to the parents that the center is more than a day care. She and her staff are preparing the children to come out of the Little Nest equipped for kindergarten.
They have building blocks, puzzles and other kid-friendly games that teach them in an entertaining way. The children also learn how to socialize and play with other kids.
The room is designed to reflect the outside environment with natural colors such as greens, yellows and browns. There is also a fenced outdoor area for them to explore and make connections between what they can see and touch inside and outside.
Lots of little hands are washed frequently, as well as all the objects and surfaces they discover.
Jones said their goal is to remain open and available for employees to use, while keeping the environment safe. In addition to toys and surfaces being cleaned and sanitized multiple times a day between usage, staff members remain 6 feet or more apart at all times.
In the event one worker becomes ill, others won’t be quarantined from exposure, ensuring the center is staffed to remain open. Such is the case with Jones, who is quarantined until February with her assistant filling her role.
Since the center has about half its 20-child capacity, it is able to take drop-ins.
Another benefactor of their current capacity is the extra attention the staff can show each child, which creates a personal connection, organizers said. This eases stress for parents and helps the kids feel more comfortable.
“Our children feel so loved and cared for that they don’t want to go home,” Jones said. “They actually cry when the parents come to pick them up. I think that’s the best part, seeing how the love that we’ve put into it is translating to the kids.”
Since the Maryville Board of Education approved up to $50,000 for startup expenses, the staff had to purchase all the furnishings and transform the formerly unused science lab.
Best praised Jones for going above and beyond expectations to carry out plans for the day care while balancing her full-time job as the director of the Adventure Club program, which cares for students after school and during breaks.
Jones said she believes enrollment will be up at the start of the next academic year, after families’ contracts at other day cares expire.
Applications for the new school year will open in April.
According to Jones, when the Little Nest hits full capacity, the school system will explore opening another day care center, in Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.
