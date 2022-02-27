At least one bill may be going down this summer. Maryville City Council is expected to adopt a new water rate schedule that would decrease costs for most residential customers.
Instead of having multiple tiers for increased water usage, the proposal would keep the same rate for the first 1,500 gallons and set one rate for each additional 1,000 gallons.
Currently the rates for additional 1,000 gallons starts at $3.57 for city residents and $5.36 for outside users, and decreases at higher levels. The proposals would set one rate for usage over the first 1,500 gallons, $3.29 for residents and $4.94 for outside users.
Maryville’s residential customers average using 4,300 gallons per month. Currently a city resident would pay $20.05 for that, and the new rate would trim the bill to $19.26. An outside user of the same amount of water currently pays $30.09 and would see the cost drop to $28.88 under the new plan.
Nearly three-quarters of Maryville residents use less than 5,000 gallons of water a month, according to data presented at a Maryville City Council work session Friday, Feb. 25. Customers who use less than 10,000 gallons a month would see their bills decrease by about 3%.
While large industrial customers would see an increase, City Manager Greg McClain said it would be nominal in the context of their costs. An industry may have a $400,000 electric bill but only $20,000 water bill, he explained.
In a comparison of rates from other utilities in the region, Maryville showed its rate of $19.26 for 4,300 would be the lowest, with others charging between $21.84 and $47.23 for the same amount of water.
The first reading of the change is expected at the March 1 Maryville City Council meeting. If the council passes the second reading in April, the new rates would take effect May 1.
