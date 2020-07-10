The Maryville-based Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will welcome Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of its national affiliate, Feeding America, on Monday afternoon.
During her visit, Babineaux-Fontenot will meet with the Second Harvest board of directors, take a tour of the warehouse and have a meet-and-greet with the entire staff.
Forbes lists Feeding America as the nation's largest U.S. charity. It is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meals program. The organization provides more than 4 billion meals to more than 40 million people across the country.
