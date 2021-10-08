State Senator Art Swann (R-Maryville) is in full support of a special session of the Tennessee Legislature aimed at curbing COVID-19 regulations.
The special session has been pushed by Tennessee Republicans for weeks as the Biden Administration looks to instate COVID-19 vaccine mandates "covering workers at large businesses, health care employers, and federal employees and contractors," according to Politico.
Swann framed the special session as an attempt to push back against overreach by the federal government, rather than a stance against COVID-19 vaccines.
"The Biden administration has been handing down instructions to the state and a lot of people object to that. I'm one of them," Swann said in a phone call to the Daily Times. "The state is the best place to handle our issues. We have a better track record with that than they do."
Swann's statements echo those made in a press release sent out by his office earlier this week.
"The vaccine mandates proposed by the President are not only a violation of the rights of individuals and businesses in Tennessee, it is an intrusion on the sovereign rights of states," the release stated. "We need to ensure that no stone has been unturned in our legislature in fighting back against such action, while continuing to utilize our legal options to challenge it in the courts.”
During the phone call, Swann reiterated that the goal of the special session would be to try and push the vaccine mandate to the courts, where a judge would then rule whether or not Tennessee has to comply.
"It's more of a dig your heels in the ground moment," Swann said. "It's somewhat defiant. We need to stand up to them on these mandates and say 'we have rights on this issue.' And then we'll go from there."
The Biden administration's mandates would affect businesses with at least 100 employees as well as health care workers and federal employees. Employees that fall under the mandate would still have the option to remain unvaccinated but would have to submit to weekly COVID tests.
Swann said he is not against that stipulation, however, he believes that the decision to implement such rules should lie with the state, rather than the federal government.
"I just think the state would still be the better place to deal with this issue rather than Big Brother doing it for us," Swann said. "Generally the federal government has a very bad track record at handing down mandates. We are better equipped practically and politically at handling this and deciding what's best for us."
Tennessee's vaccination rate is currently the ninth lowest in the country, with 53% of residents partially vaccinated and 46% fully vaccinated, according to U.S. News.
The low vaccination rate has proved costly for the volunteer state in recent months. The late-summer COVID surge spurred by the delta variant once again packed hospitals across the state. Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore called September the "worst month of the pandemic" for "most hospitals in this region."
While COVID numbers have started falling again in recent weeks, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows a 14.7% COVID test positivity rate in Tennessee, the 10th highest in the United States.
Still, Swann said he will oppose mandates from the federal government and that he trusts Tennesseans to take care of themselves.
"We as Tennesseans are known for our independence and common sense," Swann said. "We don't need the federal government setting rules for lives. We should have some authority for that. "
The special session is scheduled to begin on Oct. 27. It will be the second special session of the month, following the Oct. 18 session called by Gov. Bill Lee (R) which will "address funding, buildout and oversight of Ford Motor Company’s investment in West Tennessee," according to Swann's press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.