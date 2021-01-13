The National Federation of Independent Business' Tennessee office on Wednesday announced that state Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville, earned its 2020 Guardian of Small Business Award.
The award is the most prestigious honor that NFIB bestows on legislators in recognition of their efforts to support small businesses, the organization said.
“Art Swann is a tremendous lifetime supporter of small business with an exceptional voting record to back it up,” said NFIB State Director Jim Brown, who presented the award to Swann at his Nashville office Tuesday. “He has been a staunch advocate for small business as the first vice chair of the Commerce & Labor Committee and has a perfect NFIB voting record since joining the Senate.”
Swann said he was honored.
“Small businesses are the critical drivers of our state economy and the backbone of my district," he said in a statement. "Ensuring our small businesses operate on a level playing field will remain a high priority, as well as making sure that they have the support which they need to succeed during this challenging period.”
Swann represents Blount and Sevier counties in Senate District 2.
NFIB advocates for small businesses in all 50 state capitals and was founded in 1943.
