Parents and pet owners looking for a way to embrace the Halloween spirit are invited to bring their children and their dogs to downtown Maryville Oct. 28 for a night of light spookiness, candy and inventive costumes.
Put on by the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission, Spooktacular Extravaganza is a tradition for some in the community. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., people can bring their kids to West Broadway Avenue and trick or treat, play carnival games, attend a costume dance party and enter carved pumpkins into a contest. There will also be a costume showcase.
Starting around 4:45 p.m. West Broadway Avenue from around Boyd Thomas Clothing to Broadway United Methodist Church will be closed to motorists, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Kelly Forster commented.
Forster said that the event typically draws a crowd of a few thousand. “Kids usually come with more than one adult, so it ends up at least 2,000 or 3,000,” she noted.
“We tell our vendors to bring at least 3,500 pieces of candy," she said.
Admission is free. There is a $5 fee to participate in a dog costume contest held in the grassy area across from Broadway Towers, Forster told The Daily Times, but it comes with the opportunity to win a “huge” goody bag. Past contests have seen Chows dressed as Simba from Disney’s The Lion King, Wolfdogs as sheep and Chihuahuas as tacos.
Two food trucks, REO Cheesewagon, which specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches and Rollin-on-N, which sells shaved ice, chili dogs and other kid-friendly foods, will park downtown for the event.
The Halloween-themed event started out years ago, at the Everett Recreation Center. Eventually, though, the crowd for the event outgrew that space, and at that point, about 8 years ago, Forster suggested that Maryville's downtown area could play host. City officials agreed, and the community response has been very positive.
In 2020, Spooktacular Extravaganza was altered to fit a drive-thru format and moved to the Foothills Mall. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance was high, and the response from the community remained overwhelmingly positive, with people lined up into the road for candy even after the event ended. In 2021, vendors and attendees returned to downtown Maryville.
Spooktacular Extravaganza will happen “rain or shine,” Forster noted. If it rains, as it did in 2021, parts of the event, such as the family game area, will move indoors, but others will stay on the street.
“I have the most vendors or participation I’ve ever had. Everybody’s really excited about it. I have over 50, actually, people participating, as far as being out to hand out candy. That’s the best I’ve ever had," Forster said in a recent Parks and Recreation board meeting.
“There’s a nice community feel,” to the event, she explained. “We’ll hope for some good weather, and good participation. It’s always a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.