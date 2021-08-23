One of the latest additions to Maryville's growing public services system is state of the art.
In a series of small rooms in the city Municipal Building's ground level, the new, federally funded traffic operations center is live.
Officially part of Maryville-Alcoa Central Traffic Operations — nicknamed MACTO — the operation's latest technological addition involves a wall of monitors livestreaming local traffic, numerous cameras and a lot of data collection.
Maryville engineers call the overall project the Advanced Traffic Management System, or ATMS. It's been in the works since 2015 and, with the addition of the operations center, is more effective than ever, proponents said.
The operations center does a lot of things, but its main purpose is to "reduce traffic congestion by providing state-of-the-art traffic signal equipment and fiber communications networks," according to information from the city.
That means engineers sitting at computers can tweak traffic signal timing with the click of a mouse. They also can watch traffic live using recently installed cameras and react to sudden or ongoing congestion.
Drivers may have noticed these cameras — white, bell-shaped devices anchored to signal poles and towering over intersections.
Leaders emphasized these cameras are not recording commuters. This isn't a law enforcement tool.
But it is a monitoring tool.
Engineers already are using it to watch how traffic flows at some of Maryville and Alcoa's busiest intersections. Where and when needed, they now can make seconds’ worth of adjustments to the light timing at those intersections — something that wasn't always a simple process.
"This just saves us so much time and hassle," City Engineer Kevin Stoltenberg told City Council members in an Aug. 20 meeting, moments before they toured the operations center.
He said before this system came online, adjusting traffic signal timing was labor intensive.
"When I first took over traffic operations, we were having to go out and manually program traffic signals, standing by the side of the road, with a stopwatch, often," he explained.
Then engineers would have to sit by the road and watch traffic, seeing if the timing change had worked.
"It's a very cumbersome process," Stoltenberg added, noting they still have to do this for some signals.
But thanks to 17,500 feet of new fiber-optic cable and network upgrades, some of the biggest intersections in town now are managed remotely and in a matter of minutes.
Waiting at traffic signals during a busy afternoon — in a county whose population has seen steady growth for the past 10 years — is rough, officials acknowledge. But those small tweaks could save some commuters a lot of valuable time.
"What we wanted to build here was something that was highly functional and easy to use," Stoltenberg said.
There are other major benefits to the ATMS as well.
It solidifies an ongoing partnership between Alcoa and Maryville — something MACTO has fostered ever since its formation in 2012.
It's also free of cost to the city, in a manner of speaking.
Funded by a $2,675,000 federal grant that targets improved local air quality and congestion, the ATMS is a tactical use of government funding that touches the lives of most Blount County drivers.
It's also a project that could have powerful long-term effects on urban traffic, proponents said. As the cities grow, data will likely be important resources in transitioning to larger, more efficient road networks.
“We want to be able to give time back to people,” Stoltenberg said. “Whether that’s 15 minutes or even 20 seconds. Whatever time we can save, we want to save it."
