Maryville High School graduate Travis Reeder is receiving a $5,000 Arconic Foundation Sons and Daughters Scholarship.
He is among four local recipients announced by Arconic Tennessee Operations, along with Evan Carr of L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville, Rebecca Robinson of Bearden High School and Hallie White of Sequoyah High School.
Reeder, son of Jim and Sharon Reeder of Maryville, graduated with distinction from MHS, where he was involved in the STEM program, studying science, technology, engineering and math.
He played varsity football and was named to the first team 2020 6A Regional All Academic Team as well as being named a Character Star Athlete during both his junior and senior years.
Reeder plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville to study engineering.
Since 1953, the Sons and Daughters Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding academic achievement, leadership and community service by awarding scholarships to thousands of students including former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who won the scholarship in 1958. Reeder’s two siblings also have received the scholarship.
The program is open to the children of active, permanent, part-time and full-time employees of Arconic Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiaries.
