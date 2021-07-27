Local public school officials said Tuesday, July 27, face masks remain optional for students and staff, despite new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of rising COVID-19 rates.
The CDC now recommends even fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in public spaces at risk of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
CDC data for July 19-25 shows Blount and Knox counties at the “substantial” level of community transmission, with Monroe, Loudon and Sevier counties at the “high” level.
Tennessee Department of Health data show 39.7% of Blount County residents were fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Among ages 12-15, the rate is 18.9%, and for ages 16-20 it’s 31.6%.
The state reported seven new cases of COVID-19 among Blount County children ages 5-18 on July 26.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases for all ages in Blount County rose from 7.6 on July 1 to 17.9 on July 25.
Alcoa City Schools resumed classes last week, and Blount County and Maryville City students will be back on campus next week. Representatives from all three told The Daily Times on Tuesday afternoon, July 27, they don’t anticipate any changes to their face mask policies at this time.
A spokeswoman for Maryville College said she expects the college’s COVID-19 Workgroup will review the new CDC guidance this week. College students will begin returning to campus Sunday, Aug. 1, with classes starting Aug. 25.
