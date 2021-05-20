McGhee Tyson Airport officials want visitors to know that wearing masks is still required in the airport despite recent announcements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, McGhee President Patrick Wilson said Wednesday.
Addressing the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners during its first in-person meeting in more than a year, Wilson stressed that although the CDC recently announced fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or social distance, that doesn’t apply everywhere.
“To be specific, there is still a requirement for the public to wear masks on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation, and any transportation (owned) by the airport,” Wilson said.
“You can imagine that there is a little confusion from the public with that news coming out, but we are trying to continue to make the public aware that those mask requirements are still a federal requirement at this point in airports. So we still are holding that message out.”
And that’s not the only way COVID-19 is still affecting the airport.
Wilson told commissioners that McGhee Tyson saw “positive numbers” this March as compared to March 2020, but they aren’t up to that month’s numbers in 2019, a particularly strong year for the airport.
“We’re continuing to move in the right direction,” Wilson said. “Slow climb out, but things are moving in a good direction for us.”
Jim Evans, the airport’s vice president of marketing and air service development, said during Wednesday’s meeting that McGhee Tyson last summer expected to have five carriers serving 28 nonstop markets.
But after the pandemic reached its peak, the airport “quickly” lost nine of those markets, and of the 19 remaining, “pretty much all of them lost frequency.”
For example, Evans said, while McGhee Tyson normally would have had nine flights a day to Atlanta, it ended up having just four to five flights.
“Since then, airlines have slowly been adding flights back and putting dots back on the map,” Evans said. “Generally, it has been with low frequency and smaller aircraft.”
Though leisure travel is “coming back strong,” Evans said, McGhee Tyson still hopes for a resurgence in business and international travelers, which are so crucial to its operation.
Complicating matters even more is that airline schedules are subject to change as everything is reconfigured.
“Nothing’s really etched in stone at this point,” Evans said. “So if you’re flying this summer or into the fall, it’s not a given your flight is going to operate until you get to the airport and find out that it’s going to go.”
In other business Wednesday, airport commissioners also:
• Approved a purchase of services from Service One for $20,275 and Joseph Construction for $43,144 to rehab the baggage makeup room.
• Approved a $115,672.50 contract with APAC-Atlantic for roadway improvements to Terminal Loop Drive and Garage Exit.
• Approved multiple change orders to contracts for the runway 5L/23R reconstruction project.
• Approved a Tennessee Department of Transportation request for slope easements along Louisville Road.
• Approved a purchase of property at 706 W. Hunt Road for an amount not to exceed $400,000 plus associated closing costs.
• Approved an award of contract to Z Media Ventures for video production services.
