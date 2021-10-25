The four-month search is over.
The Blount County Public Library will have a new director at the start of 2022.
After the library board in mid-October interviewed three candidates for the director role, it extended a job offer to Manuel “Manny” Leite, currently the director of the Boyden Library in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Leite accepted the offer and will join the library in late January.
BCPL board of directors Chair Andy Simon announced the news to The Daily Times early Monday.
“The background that he has is terrific for us,” Simon said. “It ties into everything we’re doing and want to do in the future.”
Leite will bring 18 years of administrative experience and more than six years in the director’s role at Boyden.
He was one of three candidates vetted by the board of trustees, staff and others during an extensive search and interview process initiated after former library Director K.C. Williams resigned in May.
“I’m just excited and can’t wait to work in the community,” Leite said by phone Monday. “Everyone that I’ve met has been so welcoming, and, to the entire search committee, everything was handled so professionally.”
The board of trustees after Williams left quickly convened a search committee made up of board members and community leaders. and chaired by Stephanie Thompson, board of trustees vice chair.
Stephanie by phone Monday praised the committee and the finalists for the job.
“We had three really good candidates and so many good applicants,” Stephanie said. “We were very pleased with the whole process.”
Looping in community members, local leaders and current library staff was a big part of the search committee’s modus operandi. Last time the library hired an outside firm to conduct candidate research.
This time it went directly to staff to get their input.
Library Adult Services Manager Kathleen Christy said by phone Monday that staff members are “hopeful” and “excited” about Leite.
“He seemed very personable, smart, capable and competent,” she said. “He was friendly and we hope and think he’ll be a great representative of the library.”
Acquisitions Collection Librarian Kathy Thompson said she was impressed by the committee’s work. “I felt like they were invested in it and it wasn’t like a ‘rubber-stamp’ thing,” she said.
Both Thompson and Christy had advice for the incoming director.
“Take time to get to know the staff individually,” Thompson said. “Find out a little bit about their needs and perceptions.”
Christy encouraged him to approach the job with patience.
“Listen to the staff,” she said. “Don’t rush into any major changes.”
With advice from current library leadership Monday came welcomes from Maryville and Alcoa.
“This community takes a lot of pride in its investment in our incredible library — an icon of Maryville’s educational, cultural and geographical landscape,” said Maryville Mayor Andy White. “We are excited to welcome Manny Leite in his leadership role and look forward to the contributions he will make to continue the legacy of this community treasure.”
Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson congratulated Leite on being chosen for the role. “He is certainly well-qualified and we look forward to working with him,” Johnson emailed Monday. “We also want to thank the Library Board for their diligence in working through this selection process. They put a tremendous amount of time and effort into narrowing the field of candidates down to three well-qualified individuals and I’m sure that they have made the right choice for the future of our library.”
Leite said he plans to spend his first year educating himself as a new Blount Countian.
“The first year is just getting to know the area,” he said. “That means earning trust with the staff and forming a bond with the board of trustees, local officials, our (BCPL) Friends group and the (BCPL) Foundation.”
He added he’s committed to a safety-first approach to emerging from COVID limitations and said he actually wrote a COVID-19 phase plan that other Massachusetts libraries have followed.
Leite is looking to rent a place beginning late January until he can buy a house come summer 2022, something difficult in what remains a tight local housing market. He said he’s looking for a ranch-style home where, among other things, he and his wife can raise chickens.
Leite joins library leadership as numerous initiatives are under consideration including an automated checkout and sorting system, a teen room and reinvigorated programming following pandemic-related slowdowns.
The person overseeing those moves right now is Interim Library Director Anjanae Brueland.
“Everyone here is excited about the news and we look forward to working with Mr. Leite,” Brueland said. “His energy and experience will be a welcome addition and we look forward to what we can build together. The search committee did an outstanding job on ensuring input from the staff was collected, with time to analyze the staff input and help inform their selection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.