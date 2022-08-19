TulaBlu is ready to roll.
That forward movement applies to both the Blount County-based events company and the 1959 Airstream vehicle they operate that share the same name. The latter was unveiled at a special ribbon-curling ceremony that took place this past Thursday at the offices of the Blount Partnership. Several dozen people were on hand as TulaBlu’s owners and founders Dan and Amy Tankersley formerly launched their new mobile operation which brings massage therapy to businesses and special events and celebrations.
Prior to cutting the ribbon, Amy Tankersley introduced several members of the company’s team — Lead Massage Therapists Steve Citty, Rayleana Schenkenfelde and Vicki Winston, and her husband Dan, the company’s Practice Manager.
She then thanked those in attendance, specifically citing Carmen Simpher, CEO of Little Arrow Outdoor Resort for allowing TulaBlu to offer outdoor massage services when covid restricted all indoor activities, Reparadise remodeling services for its repurposing of the Airstream; both High Resolutions and Designs by Whitney for creating the vehicle’s exterior and interior design, respectively, and The Gate (Gateway to Independence), the service organization for those with disabilities that hand-labeled the water bottles distributed at the ceremony.
Tankersley said that the unexpected impact of covid initially created a challenge for her company. The couple was about to launch their massage therapy practice in April 2020, when suddenly the pandemic put their efforts on hold. That’s when they decided to take their services to others without having to go inside an office, while using the food truck concept to create a mobile massage operation. After purchasing the Airstream last November, they had it repurposed with the idea that the therapy they offer could be integrated into everyday workday routines.
With the change in tack, the company also changed their name. Formerly known as TactionRX, they rebranded as TulaBlu. The prefix “Tula” means “mountain peak” or “to be tranquil,” while “Blu” refers to the Smokies, which the Cherokee called “Shaconage,” or “Land of the Blue Smoke.”
“Today the dream becomes reality,” Tankersley said.
Tankersley then asked the crowd a question. “How many of you have experienced physical pain or emotional stress at work,” she inquired, causing several people to murmur their acknowledgement. “This is a food truck for your well-being,” she replied. “We deliver stress-relief.”
Tankersley then made them an offer. Those that sign up for the service prior to Oct. 31 will receive a 10 % discount off any weekday or weekend visit and can have their logo added to the back of the Airstream.
The TulaBlu Airstream will make its public debut this weekend at the Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Meanwhile, those in attendance were invited to step inside the Airstream. It resembled the waiting room one might find in an upscale spa, complete with comfortable seating, a massage chair, window treatments, pleasing decor, and a private restroom.
Dan Tankersley told The Daily Times that while the pandemic short-circuited their original plans, the couple considered it a blessing that they were able to find a viable solution that could carry the company forward towards the future. “We know now that no matter what happens in the workplace, whatever the physical toll, we’re equipped to offer a remedy,” he said. “COVID actually created a new opportunity.”
Dave Ryan, President of High Resolution, a Knoxville-based graphics and design company, said his organization was excited to assist with the branding efforts. The group designed the new logos, banners and designs that were added to the outside of the Airstream.
“Whenever a company develops a new brand, we’re on the front end of the initiative,” he said.
Amanda Miller, the company’s Vice President of Creative Service, said High Resolution played a primary role in creating the company’s new image.
Aaron Killian, Immediate Past President of the Maryville Downtown Association, an associate of the Maryville-based marketing company Visual Voice, and a Chamber Ambassador for Blount Partnership, recalled how he first became acquainted with the Tankersleys in 2019 when TactionRX had its offices in on Broadway in Downtown Maryville.
“I got to know them right after they opened their doors,” he said. “They participated in our Holiday Craft Market that year. I was so impressed with their kindness and professionalism. They were willing to do whatever was needed to make the event a success. I’m so excited for them and for the way they overcame obstacles and created this idea that will allow them to go forward in the years to come.”
For more information on Tula Blue or to schedule a visit, go to tulabluevents.com.
