Tula Blu

Tula Blu Events owners Dan and Amy Tankersley (center) are joined by staff members Steve Citty (left), Vicki Winston and Rayleana Schenkenfelder (right) on Thursday in Maryville to cut the ribbon to announce the grand opening of a mobile massage trailer, a 26-foot 1959 Airstream Land Yacht, that brings on-site massage services to events and businesses.

 Courtesy of Blount Partnership

