Massey Properties closed its purchase of the Ruby Tuesday headquarters in downtown Maryville for $2.6 million at the end of January, with indications the building could be used as a hotel.
Property records show the office building at 333 E. Broadway Ave. — occupied by Ruby Tuesday and Renasant Bank for decades — was sold to Massey Properties Inc., a company owned by Alcoa-based Massey Electric CEO Randy Massey.
Massey did not return two voicemails in January and February inquiring about the purchase, but records show his company bought the 1.3-acre property for $2.6 million.
Members of the Maryville Downtown Association (MDA) discussed the purchase during their monthly meeting Feb. 4, noting the concept of a “boutique hotel” has been “thrown around” but unconfirmed.
The building has two sections, according to property records. One was built in 1964 at 16,598 square feet and the other built in 1988 at 45,220 square feet.
Ruby Tuesday bought it from Union Planters Bank for $1,474,015 in April 2003, according to property records.
Owned by Atlanta-based NRD Capital, Ruby Tuesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and shuttered 185 restaurants in October 2020. NRD CEO Shawn Lederman in court filings explained the company would attempt to restructure in some ways, tackling various debts and liabilities in the proceeding months.
Now, the Maryville offices appear to be one of the ways the company will implement that restructuring.
Data on Paycheck Protection Program money that was part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — CARES — shows Ruby Tuesday received between $5 million and $10 million in loans, which filings listed as part of the company’s mounting debt.
Should the former Ruby Tuesday building morph into something other than offices, it will join a number of other developments set to progress in Maryville’s downtown throughout 2021.
Developer James Tomizcek spoke with The Daily Times in late 2020 and explained commercial and residential efforts he’s pursuing in three different areas: the greenway area near the former Kizer & Black law offices, the “Doctor’s Lot” parking area across East Church Avenue from CBBC Bank, and the empty “grassy knoll” on West Broadway across from Broadway Towers.
These developments include plans to build townhouses, upscale apartments and small businesses in the city’s heart.
Tomiczek is one of a handful of leaders trying to bring substantive commercial and residential changes to the downtown area as the city grows.
MDA board Treasurer Dan Monat also reported during the Feb. 4 meeting that Brooke Nix Medical Aesthetics recently invested $1 million to renovate its building at 111 W. Broadway Ave., a building formerly called The Everly.
