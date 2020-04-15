Boat manufacturer MasterCraft has switched its focus from the marine industry to helping medical personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early this month, the Vonore-based company began making N95 masks and donating them to Blount Memorial Hospital.
MasterCraft’s upholstery department Supervisor Rosie Ellard said in a company release that the process for making the masks is similar to what the company does for its watercraft.
The process also includes the assembly, engineering and purchasing departments. Employees are making 120 N95 masks each day, and nearly 300 have been donated to Blount Memorial.
MasterCraft’s plan is to make the masks as long as they are needed.
“I am extremely proud of our employees for helping us redeploy our operations toward creating essential items for our communities ...,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO and chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. “MasterCraft will continue to look for ways to leverage its resources to support local communities and participate in volunteer efforts.”
