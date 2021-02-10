Vonore-based MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. reported Wednesday, Feb. 10, the most-profitable second quarter in the company's history.
MasterCraft's net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $118.7 million, up from the previous year's $99.6 million. Gross profit was up 38.5% to $29.3 million. The company's net income increased to $12.5 million. The Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share was 75 centers, a press release states.
Consolidated net sales are expected to grow at least 30% during the full fiscal 2021. Share growth is expected to approach 100% year-over-year increase, the company said in the statement.
The improvement during the second quarter and expected increase going forward are attributed to higher retail demand and wholesale production ramping up.
