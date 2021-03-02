Vonore-based MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. has announced it will participate in Raymond James' 42nd annual Institutional Investors Conference. The conference will be held virtually at 7:30 a.m. today, March 3.
Company CEO Fred Brightbill, Chief Financial Officer Tim Oxley and Chief Revenue Officer George Steinbarger will present at the conference.
A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on MasterCraft’s website at www.investors.mastercraft.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, and the archived webcast will remain posted on the company's investor relations website for 30 days.
