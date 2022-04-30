Drs. Kathleen Mavournin and Bob Richmond closed out another spelling competition with a victory at the 25th Annual Adult Spelling Bee Saturday, April 30.
As the competition opened, Bob Ergenbright told competitors, “The gong will signal a misspelling.”
Ergenbright, the bee's spelling master, then gestured to his left, where an electronic gong sat atop a wooden desk in front of three judges: Judge David R. Duggan of Blount County Circuit Court, County Commissioner Jim Hammontree and Howard Kerr of the Blount County Beekeepers Association.
By round 15, each of the three teams of finalists had made at least one mistake. Among those errors were misspellings of the words "asthmogenic," "surroyal" and "vomer."
With only one mistake to their names, if Mavournin and Richmond, competing as the Empirical Spellers, offered the correct spelling for the word "hodad," they’d claim their fourth first-place victory at the spelling competition.
After the word was announced, Richmond, a retired pathologist, stood at the podium for a moment. He asked for a definition of the word, a term for a non-surfer who nevertheless pretends to be a surfer.
The definition given, Richmond spelled out H-O-D-A-D and took the title for the fourth time. He and Mavournin outlasted 11 other teams of competitors who had also turned up to out-spell one another for charity.
The First United Methodist Team, made up of Mary Spradling and Darlene Carroll and the Smith Life and Legacy Team, composed of Mark Bennett and Zach Welch, tied for second place.
Presented by the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County, the spelling bee is meant to support the AEFBC’s financial management and workforce development skills programs.
Early rounds tasked competitors with spelling words such as "mildew," "routine" and "rutabaga." Round five saw a team eliminated over the word "calisthenics," while the West Chevrolet team of Morgan Hodson and Dr. Jake Goza stumbled at "hydraulic."
After being given the correct spelling of the word, Hodson said, “Oh, close!” to general laughter.
Participants this year were eager to jump back into competition. But for many at the bee, the spirit of camaraderie the event engendered was more important than wins or losses.
As instructional librarian Ari Baker took to the podium to spell "quarantine," the crowd broke into laughter. In a later round, the word “latitudinarian,” a term for people who favor more permissive attitudes toward doctrine or religion, had competitors groaning in sympathy with Mary Spradling and Darlene Carroll.
“It’s so nice to be able to have activities like this. It builds a sort of community spirit at the same time,” said Carol Ergenbright, who helped to establish the AEFBC.
After the competition ended, Mavourin told The Daily Times that “Truly, what I like most about competing is just the camaraderie. It’s so much fun, and no one gets bent out of shape about winning or losing.”
“None of the words that I looked up came up here. I was looking for ‘vuvuzela,'” Richmond said.
Members of both the First United Methodist Team and the Smith Life and Legacy teams said that the experience was a fun one; they agreed they’d be back next year.
Other competitors this year included: Lucille Thares and Pat Marshall, representing the Alcoa Kiwanis club; Lee Ann Mayhall and Kent Willoughby, with the Maryville Kiwanis club; Pat Bittles and Jessica Brinkley, Blount Memorial Hospital; Liz Moore and Les Muller, Chilhowee Club; Angela Montoya and Renee Kyle, Maryville Rotary Club; Teri Williams and Joe Williams, with Matt Duffer’s Stranger Things team; and Pat Effler and Michelle Lippert, representing Matt’s brother Ross’ Stranger Things team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.