In recent years, vegetarian options have become increasingly common in Blount County. Meatless meals and plant-based foods are found in more and more local restaurants and getting added emphasis on many menus.
The website Vegan Blount County (https://www.veganblountcounty.net) lists eight local eateries that have made vegetarian entrees a significant part of their dining fare, along with reasons why those options can be better for business. It suggests that because only a limited number of restaurants in Blount County offer vegan items, there are greater opportunities to make a mark by mining that niche.
Amy Rimmer, kitchen manager at Bluetick Tavern, agrees. “I am a strict vegetarian and I eat primarily plant-based cuisine,” she said. “It’s difficult sometimes to find somewhere in town to eat where I’ve not eaten 5,000 times. We’ve always had vegetarian options on the menu, even when we were Barleys, before we changed the name. All we did was kind of freshen things up.”
Hot Rods has also invested quite a bit of effort in expanding their vegan selections.
“We began to see a growing need for more plant-based options in Blount County,” Kerri Weaver, Hot Rod’s Front of House Manager, said. “Our owners, Ray and Ashley Schwartz, were incorporating plant-based options into their diets, so our vegan menu grew from there. We wanted options that were appealing to those looking for vegan options, but that also fit our menu.”
Blossom Bowls, which opened its third location in Maryville last year, has built its business on providing a wide array of vegetarian choices. “For us Blossom Bowls is not just a restaurant, it is a lifestyle,” said Moe Fawaz, who cofounded Blossom Bowls with his wife Ella. “We wanted to help create a more health-conscious generation by introducing more people to superfoods.”
Rimmer said that while the word “vegan” may be a popular term nowadays, it sometimes scares people’s well. Nevertheless, she said Bluetick’s Mediterranean tofu bowl has become very popular among their clientele.
“Lately, the trend over the last few years, has been primarily health based,” she said. “People that are going vegetarian or primarily plant-based, are doing so for health reasons whether they’re preventative or experiencing some kind of issue that they’re trying to address. They find what works for them, and they feel better as a result.”
Weaver shares the same sentiments.
“Vegetarian and vegan options appeal to people for a variety of reasons,” she said. “Our customers have mentioned that it not only benefits their health, but also because they have strong feelings regarding the treatment of animals. Some customers just enjoy the vegetarian and vegan options as part of their diet, but don’t stick to those options exclusively.”
She said Hot Rods has attracted diners that come in strictly to sample their new vegetarian selection, and their vegan burgers are among their most popular items. “We offer a veggie burger and a black bean burger that are made in-house,” she said. “We also have an incogmeato burger. They’re different than a lot of other area vegan options.”
What’s more, the variety allows them to attract groups and families that hope to find both meat and meatless offerings. “Our extensive menu allows groups to eat together enjoyably,” she said.
Fawaz of Blossom Bowls said the strategy has worked for his business as well. “Our customers range from athletes looking for a healthy and protein-packed smoothie or bowl to families and teenagers looking to have a nutritious and delicious lunch,” he said. “Our menu is predominantly vegan, plant-based, gluten-free and packed with nutrients. It’s focused on nutritious superfoods.”
Amanda Bates, a dietician who works for Davita Blount Dialysis in Maryville, said that there are benefits of including plant-based protein with every meal. “Foods that are rich in fruit and vegetables can provide antioxidants, fiber and protein,” she said. “They can help decrease dementia, act as a mood booster and even battle depression. Plant-based foods are good for both brains and bodies.”
Fawaz has his own theories as to why a vegetarian diet offers its own advantages. “More people are ditching unhealthy fast-eating options and opting for cleaner alternatives and more active lifestyles, especially post-covid,” he said. “As a society, we are becoming more aware of what we put into our bodies and how it impacts our lifestyle and, more importantly, our mental and physical wellbeing. After my father’s passing due to lymphoma, my wife Ella and I became increasingly aware of juicing, superfoods and their immense benefits to the immune system. We were always looking for on-the-go meals that were both healthy and delicious, but struggled to find many.”
Rimmer also views the advantages from a personal perspective. “For me, it was diet,” she said. “I’d heard and watched some documentaries on food, and read some stuff about plant-based diets, and how they can be better for your heart and better for preventing inflammation and different things like that. I was a vegetarian anyway, so I thought I’d give it a try.”
