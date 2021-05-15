Many local law enforcement officers weren’t focused on their typical duties Friday morning, but instead on remembering their comrades.
Members of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Maryville and Alcoa Police departments gathered at 10:30 a.m. at Pistol Creek Station for a memorial service honoring fallen law enforcement officers.
Pistol Creek Station is at McCammon Avenue and College Street, near the Blount County Public Library’s pedestrian bridge.
During the ceremony, representatives read the names and stories of fallen officers from each local agency. Deputy Elizabeth Montgomery placed a flower on a decorated wreath for each officer who died in the line of duty.
“We know there’s lots of things on a beautiful Friday morning you could do,” Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told those in attendance, “but we appreciate you coming and paying tribute to those officers who have given that ultimate sacrifice, along with honoring the other people that are doing the good work every day.”
Doves were released and a three-volley salute was rendered from the pedestrian bridge to further honor the fallen officers and deputies: William Hunt, Fred Guffey, Glen Giles, Timothy Hunt, William Nuchols, James Henry Clemens, Barton Coker, John Michael Callahan II and Kenny Moats.
Moats’ death occurred just four years ago; a Maryville Police officer, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Aug. 25, 2016.
Maryville Vice Mayor Fred Metz, the service’s keynote speaker, focused on the words “protect and serve” which are often used in law enforcement oaths, saying they “elevate law enforcement to a higher plane of public service.”
“To protect and serve our community,” Metz said. “That’s what these brave men were doing when they died. They were protecting their community.”
Metz also told the story of when he learned Moats was killed. He said that when he received the call of Moats’ death, he drove to MPD headquarters to express his condolences.
“(When) I went to the department, I was not ready for what I witnessed there,” Metz said. “Just the extreme grief, raw emotions of men and women hurting so badly because of the loss of their brother, Officer Kenny Moats. It was then I realized the bond these men and women share that sets them apart from the rest of us.”
Metz also noted that in today’s world, it may be even more stressful to be a police officer. The country is in a state of reckoning over police brutality and racial justice, especially after the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, a Black man.
“It seems the actions of a few have tarnished the good reputations of the many enforcement departments across the nation,” Metz said. “And a portion of the American public opinion has tried to paint all police departments with a very broad brush.
“I am here to tell you it’s not fair and it’s not right, and I believe the great majority of Blount Countians feel the same way. We know who you are. ... We know you protect and serve our community as did these eight officers who gave their lives. May we never forget.”
Sheriff James Berrong and state Rep. Jerome Moon, R-Maryville, also were at Friday’s event.
Chelsea Ivens, field director for U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., gave a message from Blackburn, who wasn’t present but said she was there “in spirit and support.”
“I am honored to recognize the men and women of law enforcement in Blount County and across our state who have made the ultimate sacrifice in serving to protect our communities,” Blackburn said in the message read by Ivens.
“Law enforcement officers work tirelessly each day in promoting justice, equality and the protection of our citizens. I greatly appreciate your heart for service and the manner in which you work to uphold the law,” she said.
