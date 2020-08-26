Before the Blount County Commission approved spending last week to begin work on a new sewer system for Lanier Elementary School, one commissioner asked Mayor Ed Mitchell to clarify his position on the school.
Commissioner Dodd Crowe referred to community concerns over the possibility of closing the school after the mayor’s comments at a Budget Committee meeting in May and then said, “I would like to know if he is truly supportive of keeping Lanier open.”
Mitchell responded that his concern was about redistricting, and his intent was never to close Lanier.
“We haven’t redistricted any of the schools in 22 years,” Mitchell said, although when Prospect Elementary opened in 2011, some students from Porter were rezoned there.
“My concern was that if we redistrict there’s a possibility Lanier may end up gaining more kids,” the mayor said.
“It was never my intention to close the school,” he said. “It was just my intention to try to stimulate the school board into doing the proper districting.”
Pressed by Crowe for a more direct response about whether he supported keeping Lanier open, Mitchell said whether to close the school would be the Board of Education’s decision after redistricting, which should focus on students being in neighborhood schools, not traveling past one to reach another.
BCS Transportation Coordinator Kevin Wilner told The Daily Times this week he could think of only one example when students may be passing one school to attend another.
During the county Budget Committee meeting on May 14, the mayor spoke in favor of a motion that would not allow BCS to use its fund balance, previously undesignated money, to shore up this year’s budget while many unknowns remained because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we talk about putting millions and millions of dollars into buildings that have less than 60% occupancy, I think we have an opportunity here, during this time, to take that money and reinvest it in the kids and the teachers instead of in bricks and mortar and failing sewer systems and things such as that,” Mitchell said.
The school board’s draft budget had proposed using $877,500 from the fund balance to replace a sewer system at Lanier that is at risk of failing. With about 300 students last year, the school was at about 57% of its estimated capacity.
“They say it’s a hard decision to decide to close schools,” Mitchell said in May. “Well I say that there’s a lot of hard decisions that a lot of business people and citizens across this county and this state are making every day when they’re facing this virus and the unknowns that it’s brought into their businesses and their personal lives.”
Mitchell also said during that meeting it was wrong to focus on fixing sewer systems in schools where enrollment was a little over 50% of capacity and money would be better spent on kids and teachers.
On Aug. 20 the Blount County Commission unanimously approved allowing BCS to spend $35,000 on engineering services for a new sewer system at Lanier.
