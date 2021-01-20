The Blount County Mayor’s Office has received “numerous” phone calls from people defending Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard for being in D.C. while violent protesters swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Mayor Ed Mitchell’s executive assistant, Amy Cowden, said the mayor’s office did not keep a count of how many calls were received.
“Yes, we’ve received numerous calls expressing support of Commissioner Akard, more so than the ones we received (Jan. 7)” in dissent, Cowden emailed.
Mark Snyder was one of the Blount Countians who called the mayor’s office.
Snyder said he did not express support for Akard or the Capitol riots. He called to support Akard’s “rights guaranteed by the Constitution.”
“ … (H)ow am I ever going to call and ask that someone be punished or lauded for exercising their constitutional rights?” Snyder said. “Anyone who objects to someone exercising their constitutional rights, they belong to a different agenda than what our country is about.”
Defense of Akard comes after “more than a few” people called the mayor’s office requesting that Mitchell punish the commissioner for traveling to the nation’s capital Jan. 6 to protest congressional proceedings to certify the Electoral College’s results naming Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
“I don’t think that it’s at all right for there to be a refusal to audit contested counties where the states have actually sent conflicting electoral votes,” Akard told The Daily Times via phone on Jan. 6.
Akard asserted that he did not participate in the storming of the Capitol but said around 4 p.m., he went to the grass near the building and watched as police used tear gas to drive the crowd from the building and scaffolding. “We said the Pledge of Allegiance and chanted ‘USA,’” Akard said.
He admitted that he joined in chants of “traitor” to those driving people away.
“I was in Washington D.C. I was not part of the invasion. I didn’t violate any law. I had no knowledge that an invasion was going to take place, and I was more than a mile away when it took place. And three hours later, I went to see what it looked like then,” he told The Daily Times on Jan. 7.
Snyder said Akard was within his rights to attend the rally.
“Just as I feel that a person who marches for abortion rights, that’s their right to march. I don’t agree with that so to speak, but they’re well within their rights,” he said. “Had (Akard) broken a law and been arrested, that’s another story.”
Akard did not respond to two phone calls and a text message requesting comment about people calling the mayor’s office in his defense.
