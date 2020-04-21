Shannon Reagan, Maryville College Class of 2020, began researching surface disinfection of public spaces seven months ago — long before the COVID-19 outbreak. But her research — and the importance of effective large-scale surface disinfection — is now more timely than ever, the college said Tuesday in a news release.
“I started this project in September 2019, so the novel coronavirus was definitely not on anyone’s radar,” said Reagan, a biology major from Tullahoma, Tennessee. “While I have always thought that effective disinfection of public spaces such as classrooms and gyms is important, I never would have thought that a situation such as the one we are currently in would arise in the near future, much less before I had completely wrapped up this study.”
Her Senior Study compares the efficacy of two commercial electrostatic sprayer systems used for disinfecting public spaces. She came up with the idea with help from her academic adviser, Jennifer Brigati.
“These sprayers are marketed as a way to decrease absenteeism in schools by decreasing the presence of viruses and bacteria on surfaces,” Brigati said. “They have the advantage of being able to spray chemicals over a large area very quickly when compared to typical spray bottles of disinfectant. However, I discovered that there was not any published research on the efficacy of the sprayers for disinfection of surfaces.”
Brigati received a grant to purchase a sprayer, hoping she could find a student who would be willing to test it. Around that time, Reagan approached Brigati about serving as her Senior Study adviser. Reagan, who was previously unaware of this relatively new disinfection method, jumped at the opportunity to pursue the project.
“Shannon is a diligent and conscientious student, so I knew she could tackle a challenging project and produce reliable data,” Brigati said.
Brigati, whose research background is in counter-bioterrorism (specifically the detection of pathogenic bacteria such as anthrax spores), said there are similarities between biological terrorism and a pandemic such as COVID-19.
Reagan, who is graduating in May, has been accepted to the Physician Assistant (PA) program at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. She will start the 27-month program at the end of May and will be awarded a master of science in Medicine degree when she completes the program in August 2022.
“I have wanted to be a PA since high school, and I am extremely thankful that I have been given the opportunity to attend PA school immediately following graduation,” Reagan said. “When I was thinking about potential Senior Study topics, I knew that I definitely wanted to do a microbiology project that would somehow relate to public health. After completing this research, I can confidently say that I know I have an aptitude for studying topics related to public health and medicine, so I am very confident in the career path that I have chosen.”
Reagan, a standout on the MC women’s soccer team, is the first Scots student-athlete to earn an NCAA postgraduate scholarship. She is one of just 126 student-athletes nationwide to receive the $10,000 award, which she will apply to her graduate studies.
