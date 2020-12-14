City of Maryville Engineering and Public Works on Monday closed both lanes of McCammon Avenue traffic from McGhee Street to Home Avenue to accommodate COVID-19 testing at the Blount County Health Department.
This closures is effective Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to noon through Dec. 24.
For more information, call the department at 865-273-3500.
