McCammon Avenue outside the Blount County Health Department closed to two-way traffic Monday and each morning until Christmas Eve and may stay like that until 2021, law enforcement said.
Tuesday morning saw two lines of vehicles backed up to Home Avenue in Maryville as people rush to get tested at BCHD’s drive-thru tents at 301 McGhee St.
That’s because the department is averaging 232 tests per day in December alone, according to an email from Tennessee Health Department Communications Officer Corie Gouge.
Officers directing traffic at the health department said the route is much smoother after the city’s Public Works and Engineering Department announced Dec. 14 it would use the road for a double-lane lineup 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Traffic on McCammon is only altered on weekdays, according to the announcement, and may only last through Dec. 24.
While this could alleviate some of the congestion, that deadline to reopen may be too soon, law enforcement said.
“It’s a very fluid situation at this point,” Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said. “But I do anticipate us doing this through the end of the year. We’re just going to monitor the traffic and if it continues to be congested, we’re going to keep working to make it safe.”
Crisp said people have called the city complaining about deadlocked roads near the health department until MPD finally decided to close the road for 4½ hours each day.
“The problem was, we were having such a high volume of people going to get tested that we were backing all the way up to Home Avenue,” Crisp said. “We felt, from a safety standpoint, closing it down would be advantageous.”
The health department is one of several testing locations throughout Blount County, but is one of the only places locally where it’s free without insurance.
Blount Memorial Hospital, East Tennessee Medical Group and local clinics also offer testing.
Positive cases are still on the rise in Blount following the Thanksgiving holiday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people avoid travel and gatherings for the 2020 Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
However, it also suggests getting tested one to three days before traveling for Christmas and gathering with others and testing again three to five days after.
If Blount Countians follow those recommendations, traffic on McCammon may not pump the brakes until well after Jan. 1.
Active COVID-19 infections in Blount County totaled 1,005, according to Tennessee Department of Health data Tuesday, and 71 people here have now died from symptoms related to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.