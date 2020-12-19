Harry B. “Mickey” McClurg’s name is on Alcoa City Schools’ board room, but his decades of devotion to the district left an impact across the district.
McClurg, who died Dec. 17 at the age of 82, served on the Board of Education for 31 years, nearly 22 as its president.
“Mickey McClurg’s dedication to the Alcoa City Schools was always above and beyond,” Jane Qualls, director of ACS from 1999 to 2004, emailed. “He enthusiastically supported all aspects of our schools — academics, athletics, students, teachers and administrators. He was also very committed to buildings, maintenance and grounds in making Alcoa Campuses positive places to work and learn. Mickey was truly a big man with a big heart!”
Current Alcoa school board Chair Julie Rochelle said, “This is a big loss for our community.”
Vice Chair Steve Marsh agreed, “It’s a tremendous loss for Alcoa.”
“I learned a lot from Mickey,” Marsh said. As his mentor, McClurg told Marsh, “Always do the right thing, and do it for the kids.”
McClurg didn’t just show up for the board meetings. He was there for the ball games and concerts, too.
During his term on the board, ACS saw numerous changes, including the building of what is now Alcoa Intermediate School, renovation of the old high school and elementary school, construction of the baseball and softball fields, and the building of the new Alcoa High School, noted Tom Shamblin, who was a teacher when McClurg joined the school board and currently is the district’s budget director.
“He was actively involved in those,” said Shamblin, who also served as director of schools from 2004-11, part of the time McClurg chaired the school board.
McClurg first was elected to the board in 1987 and decided not to run for reelection in 2018, after a stroke and several surgeries left him using oxygen and a walker at the age of 80. He had chaired the board from 1989 to 2010.
Rochelle attended meetings of the Tennessee School Boards Association with McClurg and said, “Everybody knew him in the whole state.”
Charles “Squirrel” Cameron, who recently retired from the school board, described McClurg as an excellent board member, a gentleman and a good Christian man.
McClurg was a charter member of the Alcoa City Schools Foundation, and those close to him say he also quietly covered students’ needs, including meals and clothing.
The ACS Foundation honored him in 2019 with its Legacy of Excellence Award. McClurg’s family is planning a private service and asks that in lieu of sending flowers that people donate to the Alcoa City Schools Foundation, 524 Faraday St., Alcoa TN 37701.
Since 1950s
McClurg enrolled at Alcoa High School as a nonresident student from Mentor, graduating in 1956.
He had been ordained as a minister while a senior in high school and studied religion and philosophy at Tennessee Wesleyan College. McClurg told The Daily Times in 2018 he prayed before each board meeting.
McClurg finished college on a Friday in June 1960 and started a management training position at ALCOA Inc. the following Monday, beginning a 34-year career with the aluminum company. The same month he married Carolyn.
Rochelle described the McClurgs as a team, and after 60 years of marriage Shamblin noted the couple’s enduring friendship, too.
Active in community
Mickey McClurg’s activities weren’t limited to the schools. He served in the Tennessee Air National Guard and had been a member of the Maryville Kiwanis, the Maryville-Alcoa Jaycees, George Washington Lodge No. 181 and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a partner in McClurg’s Decorating Center and served on the Carson-Newman College board of trustees.
He also was a member of Alcoa First Baptist Church, serving in several roles, and was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Mentor.
Kenneth and Jo Anne White knew the McClurgs in many ways, including their children being the same age, Kenneth serving on the school board with Mickey and Jo Anne singing at Alcoa First Baptist Church. “He had a great tenor voice,” she said.
“I don’t know how he did all that he did,” Shamblin said, referring to McClurg’s devotion to his family, church and the schools.
Those who had the opportunity to talk with McClurg also knew that he loved to joke, often starting with a phase such as, “As a matter of fact,” or “To be honest ... .”
“I really appreciated his sense of humor,” Shamblin said.
In describing the impact of his loss to Alcoa, Shamblin echoed words McClurg’s son, Mike, a teacher at Alcoa Middle School, used to describe the family’s loss: “We’re going to miss him because he loved us so much.”
In addition to being survived by his wife and son, McClurg is survived by a daughter, Sonya Yates; two brothers, Sam and Ronnie McClurg; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
