Maryville's Richard McCrea lapped the field but did not win the $400 jackpot in Week 14 of The Daily Times' football contest.
McCrea correctly picked 12 of 13 games and only missed San Diego State's loss to Utah State. He wins the second-place prize of $50.
Alex Clevenger and Ronnie Abbott split third place and win $12.50 each after both missed three games and tied at 64 on the tiebreaker — the total points scored between Georgia and Alabama (65).
There is no contest this weekend.
