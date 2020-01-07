Harry McDavid, a member of the American Legion, provided his fellow legionaries at Post 256 in Vonore with tips and detailed information on protecting their computers, media devices and identity against hackers and malware.
McDavid, who has a background in homeland security, emphasized using good cyber hygiene by using strong passwords, disabling automatic logins, ignoring unsolicited emails, turning off computers when not in use and more.
All veterans are welcome to visit Post 256 for their monthly meetings where guest speakers give selective and valuable information to the members, the organization said Tuesday in a press release. For additional information about the American Legion, visit the Post 256 website: www.tellicolakepost256.org.
