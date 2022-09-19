The federal government gave a local employer some recognition Monday, Sept. 20. The Department of Defense recognized UT-Battelle, which manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory, as a leading employer of members of the military’s reserve components. Held at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, the midafternoon ceremony saw ORNL’s lab director, Thomas Zacharia, presented with a 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
Military officers, elected officials and ORNL leaders spoke at the ceremony, where they discussed what it means to support military reservists and National Guard members. Material support encompasses more than compliance with the law, they said.
While federal law protects a service member’s civilian position during training and deployments, their employer’s culture — how it puts purported values into practice — can make a major difference. UT-Battelle’s culture should be an example to other workplaces, speakers said.
The Employer Support Freedom Award, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee explained in remarks at the ceremony, is “rare and significant.” Thousands of employers — over 2,700 — were nominated for the award; 15 received it in 2022. Maj. Maria McClelland, ORNL’s chief information security officer, nominated the organization for federal recognition.
The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program, part of DOD, was also represented at the ceremony. Per an ORNL press release, ESGR “promotes cooperation and understanding between members of the Reserve components and their civilian employers.”
Among the qualities that distinguish UT-Battelle, Jim Mungenast, ESGR’s chair, commented, are the ways it works to retain its reservist employees. UT-Battelle pays its employees’ leave for required training, but also for responding to emergencies such as the 2016 Gatlinburg fires, he noted. Additionally, it provides its employees with pay differentials.
For example, Mungenast said, if ORNL employees are sent on long-term deployments, but receive significantly higher pay through work with ORNL than through the military, UT-Battelle helps to “make up the difference.“
“They’re not gonna suffer that difference in pay. They make up the difference. Those are tremendous policies that we’d like every employer to do. It’s not required by law, but it really helps retain the soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines that serve our great nation in the Reserve components,” he said.
Members of the Reserve components recognize it when employers show generosity. Tennessee Adjutant General, Major General Jeffrey H. Holmes said that he shared Lee and Mungenast’s sentiments. An employer that is unstinting to its military-affiliated workers, Holmes said, “means something.”
“It encourages them to serve,” he said. “Actions mean more than words.”
For ORNL’s Zacharia, who took four flights, crossed multiple time zones and traveled for 30 hours from India to attend the ceremony, the moment of the award’s presentation was a proud one. It was also an opportunity to reflect on ORNL’s values, which are combined with a calculation of the organization’s own interests.
“These reservists and veterans offer unique experiences and skill sets, and we embrace their perspectives as they help create a vibrant community,” Zacharia said, noting that the lab is committed to growing its reservist and veteran employee base, currently about 10% of its total workforce.
Ultimately, making space for veterans, reservists and members of the Guard is a community task, Lee said. “It takes friends, it takes family, and it takes employers to support the men and women when they are serving. And an employer is an incredibly important piece of that,” he noted.
Log In
